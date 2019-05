The menu for May 27-31 at Destin Elementary includes:

• May 27: No school, Memorial Day

• May 28: Popcorn chicken bowl, chef's choice alternate, steamed corn, diced pears and choice of milk

• May 29: Chicken & waffles with syrup, chef's choice alternate, sweet potato fries, cherry cup and choice of milk

• May 30: Hot dog on a bun, hamburger or cheeseburger on a bun, refried beans, diced peaches and choice of milk

• May 31: Chef's choice, vegetable assortment, fruit assortment and choice of milk