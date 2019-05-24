As the school year comes to a close, a lot of students look forward to getting one grade closer to graduation. Although still at an elementary level, Destin Elementary fourth-graders attended fifth grade at Destin Middle School on Tuesday.

Going to a new school can be nerve-wracking for any student, so to make the transition easier, DMS invited the fourth-graders to “Ripple Up,” an event that introduces the students to the middle school environment.

When 200 fourth-grade students arrived at DMS, they were greeted by cheerleaders as they filed into the cafeteria. DMS Leadership students welcomed them and divided them into groups while explaining what the elementary students could expect that day.

“Everybody has been working hard so you all feel welcome and so you are comfortable knowing more about Destin Middle School,” said Julie Dillon, one of the assistant principals at DMS, told the fourth-graders.

The students then began a campus tour to see the school and learn about their new classes, athletics and programs.

Coach Ron Griffiths talked to them about the athletic offerings before letting them speak to team captains and athletes.

While some of the middle school athletes will be freshman in high school next year, they gave the fourth-graders as much information as they could and told them what they should do to try out at middle school.

At the end of the event, the fourth-graders were treated to a performance by the DMS band and cheerleaders in the gym.

DES Principal Joe Jannazo, who followed one of the classes during the day, said he believed the event was a success.

“Our students had a lot of good questions and the middle-schoolers had answers for everything they asked,” Jannazo said.

When they begin the fifth grade at DMS, the students will follow a block schedule instead of the regular middle school schedule that is divided into periods. Jannazo said the schedule helps get the students used to the middle school environment. Bell changes, lockers and more teachers are a few more of the differences students will see at the middle school.

“I thought it was very beneficial to get them familiar with the campus and some of the students and programs that are available, and just get them excited about going over to middle school,” he said.