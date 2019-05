DESTIN — Less than a week after a 65-year-old man from Jackson, Mississippi, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, a second man drowned Friday near the Okaloosa-Walton County line.

Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies say surfers spotted a man floating facedown about 4:45 p.m. 30 to 40 yards offshore from Captain Dave's restaurant at 3796 Scenic Highway 98.

He was pulled from the water, but Destin Beach Safety workers could not revive him.

The man's identity had not been released as of Friday night.