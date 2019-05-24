PONCE De LEON — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash ended with a fire Friday.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a Saturn sedan was traveling south on State Road 81 about 10:30 a.m. while two other vehicles were heading north. The Saturn drifted into the northbound lane and struck the left side of a Nissan driven by Dustin Mann, 36 of Monticello, Kentucky.

The Saturn then hit the front of a Dodge Ram driven by David Cox, 62, of Ponce De Leon, before it ignited with the driver trapped inside, the release said.

Cox and his passenger, 59-year-old Janet Cox, suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, the FHP said. Mann was not injured.

The identity of the Saturn's driver was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.