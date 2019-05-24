HOOVER — In a bizarre finish, No. 5 seed LSU scored the tying and winning runs after a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to defeat No. 8 seed Auburn 4-3 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game Thursday.

LSU trailed 3-2 and had runners on second and third with one out when Auburn reliever Brooks Fuller threw a pitch in the dirt. After catcher Matt Scheffler blocked the pitch, he looked for the ball and inadvertently kicked it several yards away.

The wild pitch enabled Giovanni DiGiacomo to score the tying run. Auburn first baseman Rankin Woley dove for the ball and made an errant throw that sailed past home plate and headed toward the third-base dugout, allowing Drew Bianco to score the winning run.

LSU (36-24) plays the loser of Thursday night's game between No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 seed Mississippi State. Auburn (33-26) awaits the release of the NCAA Tournament bracket Monday.

Ole Miss 1,

Texas A&M 0

Cole Zabowski's two-out double in the ninth brought home the game's only run as Ole Miss edged Texas A&M 1-0 in an SEC Tournament elimination game despite going hitless for the first eight innings.

The seventh-seeded Rebels (35-24) face the loser of Thursday's game between No. 2 seed Arkansas and No. 3 seed Georgia.

Texas A&M's John Doxakis struck out 10 and walked four in eight innings of no-hit ball but left after throwing 99 pitches.

Thomas Dillard lined a leadoff single against reliever Bryce Miller (4-2) for Ole Miss' first hit. Dillard reached second on Chandler Jozwiak's balk and scored on Zabowski's double.

This marked the second straight day the sixth-seeded Aggies (37-21-1) failed to score and wasted a brilliant pitching performance. Chris Weber held Georgia hitless for the first 7 1/3 innings of a 2-0 loss to Georgia on Wednesday.

Ole Miss' Doug Nikhazy (7-3) and Parker Caracci combined on a four-hitter. Caracci got his ninth save.

Georgia 3, Arkansas 1

Patrick Sullivan's two-run double in the bottom of the eighth lifted Georgia to a 3-1 win over Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs (44-14) move into Saturday's semifinals while the Razorbacks (41-16) face Ole Miss in an elimination game Friday.

Arkansas threatened in the ninth with two-out singles from Jack Kenley and pinch-hitter Zach Plunkett.

Closer Aaron Schunk, who had started the eighth with a double, went to the mound and struck out Jacob Nesbit for his 12th save. Ryan Webb (1-0) got the win in relief after starter Cole Wilcox allowed only an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings.

Arkansas starter Isaiah Campbell pitched five shutout innings.

In the eighth, Jacob Kostyshock (1-3) intentionally walked Cam Shepherd , who had a walk-off two-run homer Wednesday against Texas A&M. Sullivan then drove in both Schunk and Shepherd.

The Bulldogs had tied it on Connor Tate's RBI double in the seventh.