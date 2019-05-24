A man walking home from a convenience store made a shocking discovery Thursday evening – what appeared to be a woman’s body on the rocky creek bank below what is often called the double bridges on U.S. 431 near U.S. 278.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said investigators continue to look into the death of 58-year-old Patti Joan Epps, but they’ve found no indications of foul play.

Horton said the woman appears to have fallen about 35 or 40 feet from the roadway just before the guard rail onto rocks below.

While Epps had a Gadsden address, Horton said she’d been staying with a niece in the Ivalee area. Her niece was the last person known to talk to Epps, at about 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said Epps called and told her niece she was walking from a motel on Cleveland Avenue in Attalla to the Ivalee residence.

From the time of that call, Horton said, she would have reached the point where she apparently fell no earlier than 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, possibly later.

“She was known for walking everywhere she went,” the sheriff said. “She walked all over Attalla.”

While her niece was concerned that she never arrived at the residence that night, Horton said, family members told him it was not uncommon for Epps to be out of contact for a day or so. No one had reported her missing to authorities.

However, her niece had been looking for her along the route from Cleveland Avenue to Ivalee, he said, showing her picture at businesses and asking if anyone had seen her.

It was Thursday evening before anyone did.

Horton said a man who lives in the 1600 block of U.S. 431 –within sight of the bridge – had walked to the convenience store and was on his way back when he looked over the bridge and saw what he thought was a body, face down on the rocks by the creek bank.

He called and reported it at 6:13 p.m. Horton said. Investigators quickly responded to the scene and found the woman deceased below the bridge off the southbound lanes of U.S. 431.

She suffered a lot of trauma, Horton said, obviously falling face down on the rocks. All evidence thus far indicates she fell that night or early morning while walking to her niece’s home, about a day and a half before she was found.

“It appears to be a tragic accidental fall,” the sheriff said.

The area was treacherous, he said, with no shoulder to the road. Based on where she landed, she fell before she reached the bridge’s guardrail. He said he could see how someone might fall there while walking, especially at night.

Investigators found a card that identified the woman, and they contacted family members. Her body was taken to a local funeral home and family members came there to positively identify her, he said.

After consulting with family members, the district attorney’s office, and the coroner, Horton said, the decision was made not to send the body for autopsy.