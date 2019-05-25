Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@crestviewbulletin.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

RECURRING

AWANA PROGRAM: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Joy Fellowship, 5978 Old Bethel Road, Crestview. Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed is for 4-year-olds through fifth-graders. Call 682-6219 to register.

REFORMERS UNANIMOUS: 6 p.m. Fridays, Central Baptist Church, 951 Ferdon Blvd. S., Crestview. Faith-based recovery program for people with any addiction. Directed by Wendell Morgan. 682-5525.

RESTORATION AND RECOVERY MINISTRY: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. Weekly outreach ministry for healing, restoration, wellness and wholeness. For people who have struggles with addiction.

BREAD OF LIFE OUTREACH MINISTRY: Sign up and a brief minstry and prayers at 11 a.m. and box pick-up is 3 p.m.11 a.m. Fridays, Kingdom Life Worship and Training Center, 798 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Crestview. The church distributes boxes of once a month per person.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY: 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Church of New Covenant, 3191 New Ave. N., Crestview. Faith-based 12-step program for people seeking healing from things that keep them from living healthy balanced lifestyles.