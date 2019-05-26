“Bureaucracy breeds bureaucracy” is more than a fair statement. Bureaucracy expansion occurs in private sector businesses, as well as public institutional operations. A clear example of bureaucracy creep is now being addressed in the automotive sector.

As I have stated in the past, the automotive companies — Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler — reinvent themselves about every five years. General Motors recently began cutting 4,000 salaried jobs in North America. The reduction in manpower is expected to save the company $2.5 billion the first year and more in later years. Many of the reductions will be made staff-by-staff and location-by-location through restructuring activities.

Mary Barra, chief executive officer of GM, says the company must reduce costs while financials are appropriate and to position the company for expected changes in the automotive industry.

General Motors, because of required research and development because of the electrification of vehicles, has been hiring new employees while reducing manpower. The company hired 9,000 new employees in the previous 24 months. A GM spokesman said the company will need to do targeted hiring to ensure the right skills for the future.

In addition, GM is in the process of idling five North American facilities, which will affect more than 6,000 factory workers. The automotive industry also is mindful of a slowing demand for vehicles of all types, which could signal an overall sales slump for the industry.

GM head count reductions are being made while the company enjoys a net profit for 2018 of $8.1 billion and an operating profit of $10.8 billion, which translates in to a profit-sharing check for 46,500 union workers of $10,750 each.

Ford Motor Company has announced a reduction of 7,000 salaried employees, or about 10% of the white-collar workforce. The manpower reductions are a part of CEO Jim Hackett’s attempt to make Ford more profitable and reverse a downward spiral in the company’s share value. Shares in Ford stock are now trading in the $10.30 range.

The manpower reductions are expected to save $600 million annually, and are a major part of a Ford cost reduction program. The multi-year Ford re-structuring will result in about $11 billion in charges.

Ford is the second of the Big Three to announce both salary and hourly manpower reductions. In spite of all employee reductions, however, there is good news at Ford. The 2020 Explorer demand is being met by Ford with a manpower increase of 500 jobs at the Chicago assembly and stamping plants. Ford is making an investment of more than $1 billion in the Chicago operations. The addition of the 500 employees will bring the total employment level to 5,800 in Chicago.

But you can bet Chrysler will be the next car company to announce reductions in employees while the economy is robust. Chrysler had revenues of $130 billion, up 4 percent over 2017, and net profit of $4.8 billion, up 3 percent over 2017. The company had record results for 2018, despite trade and regulatory disruptions as well as launching new product like the Ram 1500. USA Today said Chrysler shipped 2.6 million vehicles in North America, an increase of 10%, mainly because of the all-new Ram 1500 and Jeep Wrangler, as well as, the new Jeep Cherokee and Compass. But stay tuned for a Chrysler manpower reduction announcement.

All that brings us to one of the most bureaucratic of all public and private business operations, the U.S. federal government. At present, there are 2,098,913 people on your payroll. The largest share of workers, 388,669, reside at Veterans Affairs. These are the people tasked with taking care of our military veterans. Employment at the VA is up 15% over the past five years.

The second largest number of employees work for the Army; that does not include the Department of Defense, which has 104,639. The number of employees has shrunk at the departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development and Labor, as well as the Department of Education and other government agencies. One of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises was to reduce manpower in the federal government — something private industry and businesses do every five years. Makes sense.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.