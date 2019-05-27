SOUTH WALTON — It's difficult to decide what to fix your eyes upon first when stepping into the foyer of the most expensive home listing in the history of County Road 30A.

A large three-story chandelier hangs gracefully through the center of a wooden circular staircase, while a glass elevator competes for attention. The $15.75-million Seagrove Beach home is anything but ordinary, and buyers are already knocking down the doors to get a chance at purchasing the home and its nearly one-acre beachfront tract, according to agents handling the sale.

"This is a really amazing-size home for 30A," said Mike Matz, who showed the property along with Rachel Lefebure Friday. "It sits deeply south of 30A in the hidden gem of Eastern Lake, so you will have no noise, traffic or congestion."

"When you look to the left or the right, you have private beaches in both directions as far as the eye can see," Lefebure added.

The home's entrance is protected by a gate and security cameras, with the gate opening onto a long and narrow driveway. Shrubbery, complemented by rows of cacti and flowers, surround the gated property, secluding it from neighbors.

The driveway first leads to two guest buildings. The first structure, which connects to a swimming pool, contains a kitchen and living area. Two garage doors open on either side, one leading to the pool and the other to a patio complete with a fireplace.

The second building, which also overlooks the patio area, features a large bedroom, bathroom and washer/dryer unit.

The three-story, 6,354-square-foot main home features four bedrooms and five and one-half bathrooms. The bottom floor, also a guest area, has a large master bedroom overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, a formal living space and a large patio that also overlooks the private beach.

Up the spiral staircase — or by elevator, if you choose — is a second entertainment-only floor with a gourmet kitchen and dining and living areas. Folding doors open to reveal an infinity pool and deck.

The second floor includes a wine cellar, butler's pantry, astronomically controlled window shades and more. The entire property has four laundry units spread throughout.

"In the back of the second floor is a winter kitchen for when it's too windy or cold on the Gulf side," Lefebure said Friday.

Up the spiral staircase, on the third floor, are the living quarters.

Two Gulf-front master bedrooms connect to two spacious bathrooms. One of the baths has a steam shower and the other features a Gulf view and a separate toilet/bidet area. There is also a wet bar with a dishwasher and refrigerator and a large wardrobe with illuminated hanger rods.

"Here you have your own oasis," Matz said. "This is the highest-priced house on the market in history. Something with this depth, with not only size but finishes, is unheard of. We're not showing this home to everyone, so there is screening and vetting involved."

"I can imagine this will be a cash buyer, no doubt. It could be a professional athlete, or CEO type," he said. "It will probably be their second or third home."