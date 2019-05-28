To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Chris Alvarado at 7 p.m. May 29 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.

June 5: The Blenders

June 12: Gold & Motion

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

July 3: Luke Langford Band

July 10: Forrest Williams Band

July 17: The Shakedown

July 24: Geoff McBride

July 31: Donovan Keith

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Concerts in the Village

Blackberry Breeze, a pop reggae trio entertaining audiences to the max with high-energy, get on your feet music, performs at 7 p.m. May 30 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15 per adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12.

• June 6: Triggerproof, with a style that puts pop, rock and hip-hop through the musical blender to recreate both popular and classic radio friendly hits that appeal to everyone.

• June 13: Back to Avalon, Nashville's premier Heart tribute band, gives a highly energetic, power-packed, amazing show.

• June 20: Monsters of Yacht, a Yacht Rock Tribute Band, delivers rocking recreations of songs from the 70's & 80's by artists like Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, the Doobie Brothers and others.

• June 27: The Maxx "We Were Funky" is back by popular demand with energetic choreography and Eclectic sound with classic oldies and today's pop music.

• Sept. 12: Rust & Gold, the most authentic sounding tribute band to Neil Young and Crazy Horse capturing the essence of Neil Young's vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, and electric sound.

• Sept. 19: Casey Kearney is a fresh take on the country music scene with low heart-felt ballads to upbeat crowd favorites and playful melodies.

• Sept. 26: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers enjoy making people smile and having a good time and will arrive in their movie authentic Bluesmobile.

• Oct. 3: Déjà vu delivers a wide range of music from Motown, R&B and classic rock though today's best hits with finesse and energy that leave audiences wanting more.

• Oct. 10: Forrest Williams Band will cover a variety of music, blending an acoustic guitar and harmonica as they take the stage for the concert series finale.

Billy Bowlegs

Party like a pirate at the 64th Annual Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival at the Fort Walton Beach Landing beginning at 3 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m. June 1.The festival honors the local pirate legend with free music, food vendors, fireworks and more. A Torchlight Parade on June 3 is at 7 p.m. Visit www.BillyBowlegsPirateFestival.com.

Theatre Thursdays

Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free film "Incredibles 2" at 8 p.m. June 2.

June 9: Moana

June 16: Sharktale

June 23: Mary Poppins Returns

June 30: Sing

July 7: Paddington 2

July 14: Monsters Inc.

July 21: Madagascar

July 28: Inside Out

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Call to Artists: Phobia Show

The Arts and Design Society is calling all artists to participate in their upcoming “Phobia” Show, open to all interested artists. All art, in any medium, must depict a phobia, their own or otherwise. Cash awards. Turn in work from 1-4 p.m. June 1 or 9 a.m. to noon June 3. A copy of the entry form with details is available at http://artsdesignsociety.org/ and in the Gallery, 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach.

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society features the acrylic paintings of award-winning Michael Lunsford during June in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

Family Moonwatching Night

Explore the wonders of the night sky from 7:30-9 p.m. June 11 at Clement Taylor Park on Calhoun Avenue. The Destin Library is joining forces with the Northwest Florida Astronomy Association and 501st Legion Parjai Squad to bring you an evening of moonlit fun. This is an all-ages family event. No registration is required. In the event of inclement weather activities will be held in the library Calhoun Room. Costumed Stormtroopers and/or other Star Wars Galactic Empire performers will be present.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama/comedy "The Old Man & the Gun" at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker and his audacious escape from Sam Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.