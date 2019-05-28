WASHINGTON COUNTY — On the list of top wedding night destinations, jail probably isn't one of them.

But a Georgia man on his way to his honeymoon in Panama City Beach found himself on the wrong end of the law while traveling through Washington County with his new bride, having gotten married earlier that morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Nicholas Sheridan, 26, was initially pulled over for speeding on County Road 227 around 11 p.m. During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found 14 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, 9 capsules containing MDMA, which is also known as Molly, and 2 pipes, meaning he was about to trade his honeymoon hotel reservation for a venue with bars of a different kind.

Sheridan was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and possession of narcotic equipment.

Meanwhile, the new Mrs. Sheridan decided to continue on to her honeymoon in Panama City Beach without him.