Simon, a global leader in retail real estate ownership, supports Simon Youth Foundation (SYF) in its efforts to increase educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds through Simon Supports Education. The movement incorporates several activations designed to engage shoppers in SYF’s mission.

SYF operates 35 Simon Youth Academies in 15 states. Through partnerships with local public school districts and their neighboring Simon centers, Simon Youth Academies provide alternative high school environments designed to meet students’ unique needs and help them reach graduation day. SYF also provides renewable scholarships to graduating seniors in communities where there is a Simon property.

Since its inception in 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 17,500 students on the verge of dropping out of high school, and has awarded $17 million in scholarships. Simon Supports Education encourages shoppers to help SYF continue this incredible legacy.

“Simon Youth Foundation is a national organization, but we can feel the benefit of its efforts right here at home,” said Jeremy J. Murrin, general manager for Silver Sands Premium Outlets. “We are incredibly proud to invite our shoppers to join us in supporting this incredible organization.”

Silver Sands Premium Outlets is now offering community members the opportunity to support local students, scholarships and academies through several planned activities and activations, such as:

Simon Gift Card Purchases: $1 from every SYF Simon Visa Giftcard purchase will support scholarship and graduation programs in the community. These eye-catching cards are the perfect gift for every graduate on your list this spring.

Donate Your Balance: Simon Visa Giftcard holders can donate a balance of less than $5 to SYF to help students graduate and pursue their dreams through education.

“Simon Youth Foundation believes all youth, no matter their personal circumstances, should have the opportunity and resources to pursue their dreams through education, and that financial reasons should never prevent students from achieving their goals,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, president and CEO of SYF. “We are humbled to have the incredible support of our corporate partner, Simon, and its Simon Supports Education movement.”