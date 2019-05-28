TALLAHASSEE — Florida Deputy General Counsel Nicholas Primrose argued in his opening statement at Mary Beth Jackson's hearing Tuesday that former Okaloosa County School District superintendent is solely responsible for reporting teacher misconduct but failed to do so because she wanted to win re-election in 2016.

Instead, she covered up child abuse accusations against two teachers who worked with exceptional students.

Primrose said Jackson must be removed because she “failed the school district, failed the students and failed the parents.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis thought much the same when he dismissed Jackson three days after he took office in January because Okaloosa County human resources investigator Arden Farley found Roy Frazier and Marlynn Stillions both crossed the line when handling the vulnerable children, many who lacked communication skills. An Okaloosa County grand jury also found fault with her leadership.

The two-day hearing that began Tuesday in Tallahassee before Special Master Dudley Goodlette comes after Jackson appealed her dismissal. It dragged on as two Florida Department of Education officials took the stand. Only Randy Kosec Jr., chief of the office of professional practices and services, and Monica Verra-Tirado, bureau chief of exceptional education and student services, testified.

Goodlette moved up the start of Wednesday's hearing from 10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in an effort to finish on time. He said it would take a few weeks to write his recommendation to the Florida Senate, which will vote whether to remove or retain Jackson.

Jackson glossed over reports of abuse involving Frazier, the state contends. He ultimately stepped down in the summer of 2016 as a teacher at Silver Sands School, which focuses on special needs students. Stillions oversaw Pre-K exceptional students at Kenwood Elementary School.

Despite knowing about both scandals, Primrose alleged Tuesday that Jackson gave Frazier a three-day suspension without pay for allegedly pinching, throwing shoes, bringing a BB gun hidden in an umbrella to the classroom, and taking students off campus on “field trips.” On those trips he bought things to repurpose and sell while severely disabled children sat strapped in his vehicle.

After his suspension, Frazier voluntarily retired and surrendered his teacher certification.

Jackson transferred Stillions to Silver Sands for the 2016-2017 school year after Farley’s internal investigation and without any explanation to the Okaloosa County School Board. Farley’s findings, among other things, revealed that she picked up a student by his waistband and collar, walked him across the cafeteria and set him down on the floor. That action violates Florida laws governing restraint of students.

She also used a “wand dipped in vinegar” and sprayed vinegar on students’ mouths and fingers, and would withhold food from her young severely disabled students, throw it away, eat it herself or take it home, Farley reported.

However, Jackson handed out no discipline to Stillions, a member of Okaloosa County's teachers union. Instead, she transferred Stillions as she went on to win her second term.

The public first learned of the teacher misconduct in the fall of 2017 when the media broke the news about it, Primrose pointed out.

“True leaders take responsibility, not only for their success, but also must take responsibility for their failures,” Primrose said at the hearing. “She freely basks in the successes of Okaloosa County but hides in the shadows” during its failures.

Jackson’s attorneys, George Levesque and Ty Jackson, tried to pick apart the reasons why Frazier and Stillions no longer teach ESE students. Frazier retired and Stillions is appealing a seven-year jail conviction for child abuse handed down last December. The lawyers also tried to paint the superintendent as a state leader in exceptional student education.

Attorney Jackson slowed down the pace of the hearing considerably with his repetitive and persistent questions. He tried to get DOE’s Kosec to admit Frazier's and Stillions' actions did not rise to the level of child abuse. He harangued Verra-Tirado about the quality of the ESE program under Superintendent Jackson.

The attorney pointed out that ESE students in Okaloosa graduated at a rate of 86% and dropped out at a rate of 7%, which he claimed most school districts would envy. Jackson also said the superintendent raised spending from about $23 million to about $30 million for exceptional student education.

However, both witnesses stuck to their testimony.

Kosec said that in Frazier’s case, the three days without pay “was way too lenient.”

Verra-Tirado and two of her senior officials came to Okaloosa in February at Superintendent Marcus Chambers’ request to review Kenwood and Silver Sands schools. She testified that teachers and parents said in focus groups that they lacked training on behavioral tools to use with their children to calm them down when they became highly emotional or uncontrollable.

Verra-Tirado said her team also visited classrooms and she saw that Kenwood's principal often had to rush away to settle ESE problems, leaving the rest of the school unsupervised because the school lacked an assistant principal.

“I am very concerned,” Verra-Tirado said. She added that School Dstrict's staff and teachers said, “We don’t feel like we have the skills” to do our jobs.

Despite her limited review, attorney Jackson badgered her about the Okaloosa ESE program being one of the best in the state. Verra-Tirado would only admit the school system had its strengths but has questions about the overall program after visiting the two elementary schools.

Jackson complained to Goodlette to have Verra-Tirado answer his questions after he failed several times to get the answers he sought.

The hearing continues Wednesday, with Jackson’s attorneys expected to present their opening statement. Additionally, Chambers, who DeSantis appointedto replace Superintendent Jackson, is expected to testify.