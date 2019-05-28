Alabama is scheduled to execute Christopher Lee Price this week for his part in a 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor in Fayette County.

Price's execution is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Thursday's execution has been at the center of unusually public squabbling at the Supreme Court over capital punishment.

A federal judge stayed Price's execution in April after he raised challenges to the state's lethal injection procedure. The Supreme Court fractured 5-4 along liberal-conservative lines to overrule those orders and allow his execution to go forward, but not before the midnight death warrant expired.

Justice Stephen Breyer admonished court conservatives for overruling two lower court stays "in the middle of the night."

Justice Clarence Thomas later wrote a 14-page response saying there was "nothing of substance" to Breyer's claims.

Price was convicted in the brutal stabbing death of Bill Lynn.

Price and Kelvin Coleman cut the power to the Lynn’s Bazemore home the night of Dec. 22, 1991. Lynn walked outside to check the breaker box when Price attacked him with a sword and dagger, stabbing and cutting him 38 times. Lynn’s wife, Bessie Lynn, was struck three or four times with a nightstick before the teenagers forced her to hand over jewelry and cash.

The couple returned home from Natural Bridge Church of Christ around 7 p.m. that Sunday night, three days before Christmas. Bessie Lynn walked upstairs and turned on the television while her husband stayed in the basement to assemble the tricycle that was a Christmas gift for one of their two grandchildren.

She called out to him after the power went out. He replied that a fuse must have blown. Soon after, she heard him shouting, “Call the police, call the police!”

That’s when she looked out the window and saw a figure, dressed in black and in a karate stance, holding a sword above his head in a position to strike.

After learning that their phone was dead, she went outside carrying a pistol, a candle and the keys to her van. Coleman struck her with the nightstick before she saw her husband on the ground bleeding.

She later told police his last words to her were, “I’ve been stabbed. I’m dying. Give them anything they want.”

The autopsy would reveal that Bill Lynn had 38 cuts, lacerations and stab wounds — some that were 3 or 4 inches deep. He had been injured repeatedly in what officials described as a hacking or chopping motion. One arm had almost been severed. The examiners believe he died a slow death from loss of blood.

Bill Lynn was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and had been a pastor for 26 years. He and his wife ran B and B Auto Parts Store. A frequent customer described him as an honest businessman who was more interested in making in living rather than getting rich, according to a 1991 Tuscaloosa News story.

Coleman was arrested in the days following the death, while Price was found in Chattanooga a week later. Coleman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole in 1993.

Price was found guilty in connection with Lynn's death in 1993. The jury recommended the death penalty for Price.