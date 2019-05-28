Love bugs are everywhere, and some people have to go to extreme measures to avoid them.



Some jump from boats to avoid the annoying swarms and some find other creative ways to dodge them, like the Florida man who was captured in a viral video using stealthy moves like Neo in “The Matrix” to avoid the pests.



Devirus Pollard of Palm Bay, who goes by "Devi Dev" on Facebook, posted a video of himself battling an army of lovebugs on May 6 as he tried to get into a house, Fox13 reported.



Pollard is seen profusely kicking and ducking just to avoid the bugs.



The hilarious video has been seen more than two million times.



Love bugs have two mating seasons in Florida — April to May and August to September.



