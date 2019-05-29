Losing a loved one is especially hard for children. Before they graduate from high school, one out of every 20 children will lose a parent — and that number doesn't include those who experience the death of a brother or sister, a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, or friend. Children simply haven’t developed the skills to cope with tragedy.

One of the ways Covenant Care helps children who have experienced the loss of a loved one, or who have a terminally ill loved one, is through Camp Connect for children ages 6 -17.

Camp Connect helps give children the tools needed to understand their grief and cope with their feelings, while making connections with other children in similar situations. Through confidence building exercises and artistic activities, Camp Connect helps children find laughter, strength, and helps in their journey through grief. Thanks to generous community support, Camp Connect is free and open to any child in our community.

Camp Connect will be held in Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. in Pensacola. Check-in and drop-off at 10 a.m. June 1 with a closing family activity at 5 p.m. followed by a family deck party and ball game at 6 p.m.

Advance registration required at https://choosecovenant.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Camp-Monarch-Registration-Form-Revised-9_18_16-1.pdf?x52192.