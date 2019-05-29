FORT WALTON BEACH — A downtown restaurant announced Wednesday it has permanently closed on Miracle Strip Parkway.

The GOAT — Greatest of All Time — issued a press release but offered no explanation for the closure.

"Sadly, the decision has been made to close the doors," the release said. "We have enjoyed many great times, cold drinks, tasty food and incredible live music with you, as well as mourned together during tragic times. These are memories we will hold onto forever.

"Thank you for allowing us the chance to serve you and be part of this awesome community that we call Downtown Fort Walton Beach," the release continued.

The GOAT, which opened in March 2018, offered a hefty menu that included flatbreads, pastas, signature burgers, sandwiches and tacos. Some of the appetizers were chicken quesadilla, chicken nachos, The G.O.A.T. shrimp, fried green beans, fried green tomatoes, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, loaded fire fries, edamame and wings. It also had a full bar with craft beers and liquor.

The restaurant also hosted concerts and other events.

The Daily News made several attempts to contact The GOAT for comment Wednesday afternoon. Reporters were unsuccessful, however, in reaching the owners before print time.