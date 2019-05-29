If you’re gentle, compassionate, and loving, many today will view you as weak. This could not be further from the truth.

As a state trooper, I always initiated each contact with complete respect. Although this was the way I was raised, many I stopped saw this as a possible path to escape, so my attitude got me into scuffles with criminals.

It was suggested that I change my initial greeting to a sterner approach. I chose to keep my genuinely kind contact because I wasn’t a good actor. I automatically treated every person with respect, even if he or she needed to go to jail.

I noticed that after I accepted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, some of those same prejudices applied. When some non-Christians see the life you live, they’ll try to test your way of life through aggression.

The first couple of times this happened to me, I had to think about what I was doing. I stepped back and almost let the aggressor take control of the situation because I did not want to walk away from my new life of peace through the word of God and the life of Jesus Christ.

Ephesians 6:11 tells us, "Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil." I thought about this and I realized that God didn’t want his children to be pushed around. I’m positive that he doesn’t want me to fight, but I’m just as sure He wants me to stand for what is just.

The gospel of Jesus Christ is right and worth fighting for when it’s necessary. I assure you, if I’m fighting to represent what God has promised me is righteous, I will win every battle into which I am forced.

How are you handling life’s daily battles? Stand strong!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.