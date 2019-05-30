Join 30A Olive Oil Co. as it celebrates new ownership with a ribbon cutting by the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and an Open House to follow. Guests are invited to 30A Olive Oil Co.’s storefront in 30Avenue from, 4-7 p.m. June 27 to enjoy light bites featuring store favorites, wine tastings, special sales, and more.

New owners, Mark and Scott Cotner-Young, had been loyal customers and fans of the store since 30A Olive Oil Co. opened. The Cotner-Young family moved to the 30A area in 2016 and when the opportunity arose to purchase the company in February 2019, they jumped at the chance.

“We have been faithful supporters of this shop and have loved the experience it provides since the first time we visited. With backgrounds in corporate America focusing on technology, operations, retail marketing, and real estate we feel that our talents and skills will help us grow 30a Olive Oil Co." said Cotner-Young. "We look forward to this new adventure and can't wait to share these products with everyone who lives and visits South Walton."

Mark and Scott have spent the first few months of ownership putting their personality into the store and making it their own while holding true to the vision and legacy of the original owners, the LaFrance family. They have carefully and thoughtfully expanded the tasting gallery where guests can sample the best olive oils, balsamics, and sea salts from around the world with all oils and vinegars bottled right in Inlet Beach, FL.

The store also features gourmet food items like local honey, olive oil-based beauty products, olive oil soap and gift items. Most recently, wine has been introduced to the mix, bottles of boutique wines and wine by the glass, during special events and tastings, are now available.

Customers can try special monthly pairings of a EVOO flavor and balsamic vinegar as well as a rotating featured sea salt. Enjoy special pricing, accompanying recipes, ideas on how to use the featured flavors, the benefits of their online loyalty program, and multiple shopping options. Not only does the company ship anywhere in the continental US, but shoppers can also buy online and pick up in store.