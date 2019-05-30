All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

Summer Food Service Program

Nutritionally balanced meals will be available at Destin Elementary from 7:15-8:15 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to noon lunch June 3-July 26 for children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger are eligible for meals at no charge. The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

Hurricane Information Guide available

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2019 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website and City of Destin Government Facebook page. This guide is designed to provide valuable information that you can use before, during and after a storm. For more information, visit: https://www.cityofdestin.com/DocumentCenter/View/10333/2019-Destin-Hurricane-Guide-FINAL?bidId=

MUG

The Mac Users Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 3 in the NWF State College Student Services Center — Rooms 308/9. “Online storage and backup services – what are my options and how much does it costs?” will be presented by Eddie Branch.

Women Financial Retirement Workshop

Jeff Cherry, president of Cherry Wealth Advisors, will host a woman-only luncheon financial and retirement workshop at 11:30 a.m. June 4 at The Gulf on Okaloosa Island. This informational workshop will discuss how to take control of your financial future in retirement, and challenges women facing retirement on how to better prepare. This luncheon is complimentary and best suited for women who are nearing retirement or already retired. Reservations are required and seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call Nathaly Diaz at 850-CHERRY-9, 850-243-7799 or visit www.cherrywealthadvisors.com.

Republican Women

The Republican Women of Okaloosa Federated will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 5 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 573 Santa Rosa Blvd. on Okaloosa Island. There will be a “Dine and Dash” table, for those who can only stay for a limited time. Guest speaker is Artie Pobjecky, a nationally known global immigration lawyer. Make reservations by June 1 at denoechel@gmail.com. Cost of the lunch is $18/members and $20/guests. Call 259-0292 for information.

Pet Adoption

New Vision Theatres Boulevard 10, 465 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach, will roll out the red carpet for movie-goers from 12-5 p.m. June 8 for a special promotion for the opening of Secret Life of Pets 2. Movie-goers can drop off donations for Walton County Animal Shelter throughout the weekend. The special promotion will include adoptable pets, giveaways and photo ops with employees in costumes. Purchase ticket in advance and skip the line by buying online at www.newvisiontheatres.com.

Florida SBDC at UWF Workshop

The Florida SBDC at UWF offers the “Reach Customers online with Google” from 9-10 a.m. June 5 at the UWF Conference Facility, 11000 University Parkway, Building 22, in Pensacola. Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your online presence using a free business listing, search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, and online advertising. Speaker is Matt Weber from Google. Pre-register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events."

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will have a stitch-in from 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 9 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Destin Garden Club

Members are asked to bring a tablescape and discuss/explain how to create it at 9:30 a..m. June 11 at the Destin Library. These are tablescapes members have or would use on their own tables, inclusive of any and all holidays and celebrations or just the day-to-day between the special events.

Candidate University

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections will hold Candidate University June 11and June 13 for anyone interested in running for public office or wanting to learn about the candidate process. Two sessions are available: 9 a.m. to noon June 11 in Crestview at the Supervisor of Elections Headquarters, and 6-9 p.m. June 13 at the Okaloosa County Administration Building in Shalimar. Contact Katie Fults at 689-5600 or kfults@myokaloosa.com to register. The registration deadline is June 7 by 5 p.m.

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County (GSOC) will hold a Beginner DNA Workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. June 11 and 18 at the Niceville Library. Did you get your DNA test results back, but do not know what to do with them? This lecture and hands-on workshop will help you to better understand your DNA results and how to use them to get started on your family history. Bring your computer and questions. Call the Niceville Library at 850-279-6436 to reserve your seat.

Judy Marbry & Friends

Judy Marbry & Friends will be at the Destin Library to promote the library’s summertime reading program, A Universe of Stories, from 3-4 p.m. June 14. Marbry, a local ventriloquist, and her “friends” Grandma Daisy, Susan, Larry Loren Longstringer, and Regina will perform in support of the library’s summer-time program emphasizing how important it is for children to keep reading over the summer. Seating will be limited and will be on a first-come basis.

Flag Day

American Legion Post 296 Destin will conduct a flag retirement at 9 a.m. June 14 at the post. This is an opportunity for all Americans to share in the respectful retiring of Old Glory. The public and media are encouraged to attend. The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 296 is hosting a raffle for a $10 donation. A Browning BPS 410 pump 26-inch barrel shotgun will be won.

McCaskill & Company

McCaskill & Company hosts Konstantino Trunk Show from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 15 in the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W. Designed and made in Greece, each sterling and 18K gold piece is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology and people of Greece fused through the creative genius of Konstantino Sioulas. Call 650–2262.

• June 26- July 6: Marco Bicego Italian Takeover

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. This designer is known for his unique “guitar string” coils, dynamic use of colored gemstones and hand-engraving. The seven-day trunk show will feature the best of the best from Bicego’s collections centered around beautiful Italian gold.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Kids' Concert: Anna Moo

The Destin Library will present a free concert with Anna Moo from 3-4 p.m. June 21 in the Library's Calhoun Room. The concert is in conjunction with this summer’s Reading Program: A Universe of Stories. Seating will be on a first-come, first served basis.

Anna Moo, of Good Moos Productions is an award-winning songwriter, recording artist and entertainer for children and families. Her concerts are fun and exciting, very educational and include audience participation.

Topsail Talks

Learn about “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan at a Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presentation from 10-11 a.m. June 21 at the park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission.

Amateur radio 'Field Day'

Members of the Emerald Coast Amateur Radio Association will participate in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 22-23, on Santa Rosa Island in Navarre, next to the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event is open to the public. Field Day will start at noon June 22 and will operate until 1 p.m. June 23.

Independence Day Celebration

The City of Destin will host a Family Independence Day Celebration & Bike parade for children 14 and under at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at the Destin Elementary School Track. Registration begins at 4:45 p.m. The event is free to the public. Come show off your decorated bike, scooter, or wagon. Awards will be given for different categories in each age division. Spectators are welcome and refreshments will be available to all participants.

Animal Tales: Creatures of the Galaxy

Get up close and personal with some legendary animals and explore the constellations in the night sky and the creatures that inspired them from 3-4 p.m. July 12 at the Destin Library. Parents, please be advised that this program involves close proximity and potential contact with exotic animals. Close supervision of children is required at all times. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required. Seating will be first-come, first-served.

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the July 13 ACT will be held from 9 a.m. to noonJuly 8-11 in Gulf Breeze. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. Registration deadline is June 26. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department. Individual tutoring will be available July 8, 9,10, and 11. Contact Ms. Hart.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Fitness on the Lawn

The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn through July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays.Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Dodgeball: Open Dodgeball will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays for children ages 8 to 14. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents per session. A waiver will be required for your child.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.