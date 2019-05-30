ARIES (March 21-April 19): Though you may be riding on high on a wave of popularity, jealousy could step in and have a dampening effect on a relationship if you let it. Spend a few dollars extra to obtain something that shows off one of your best characteristics.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make any needed peace offerings before you apprise others of your plans. Tact, diplomacy and plenty of patience are your best allies when serious matters need your attention or when you must introduce new ideas to a group.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Count your cash carefully and double-check credit card receipts. Small errors or inattention could cause financial losses now. Remain calm and logical even if you are faced with a great deal of conflicting information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have creative activities on the schedule or entertainment plans that may not live up to expectations. Focus on gathering information and contact helpful people who can provide you with wise counsel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To be seen at your best on the job now you must bow to the rules and color within the lines. Don't be carried away by romantic wistfulness to the point that you mistake a friend or business contact for someone who returns your affections.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tighten your belt and focus on adhering to a thrifty budget to stave off temptations. There may be too many interesting spending possibilities for you to easily resist unless you have a distinct line drawn in the sand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone is likely to offer gratuities or tips that will come in handy. A casual conversation can even bring you an idea that you can turn into a profit. Relationships run much more smoothly when everyone does their part.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It isn't whether you get what you want but whether you enjoy the process and are grateful for what you have now. You may be quite concerned with maintaining harmony. Other people are likely to agree with you because you know how to be diplomatic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Generosity of spirit can work wonders to overcome even the most serious disagreements. Keep a close watch on your money as cash may find a way of disappearing when you aren't paying close enough attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Conversations and messages can eat up a great deal of your time. Trying to decipher someone's obscure meanings may take even more time and patience. You will find a sympathetic ear if you have your own problems.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are better equipped to talk over financial and business issues than usual. You can put your mind to work using logical methods. Other people can be a powerful influence over your choice of ambitions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You would rather float along in your bubble of happiness without being disturbed, but a partner or close companion may require your attention. Thoughtful questions about what is moral and ethical may be discussed.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: A network of friends with similar tastes and interests will buoy you during the upcoming four to six weeks if you struggle with extra obligations and duties. Your ambitions may be tweaked, and you may decide to work harder to achieve a worthy goal. In August you could clash with others if you are too competitive and in September you might drown in unrealizable fantasies. Wait until November, when you can live your dreams, to take an exotic vacation or to engage in a romantic weekend getaway. In January you can successfully put your most important plans into motion and rewards for your dedicated effort should drop in your lap.