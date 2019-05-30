Alys Beach, a seaside town located along scenic Highway 30A, announced that The Camden & Whitby condominiums will be available for purchase starting June 6. Designed by Hart Howerton of San Francisco and New York City, The Camden & The Whitby residential spaces overlook Alys Beach’s growing Town Center and are within walking distance to ZUMA, Alys Beach’s brand-new state-of-the-art wellness center, as well as the town’s private, owners-only Beach Club.

Architectural cousins in design, The Camden & Whitby keep within the beloved aesthetic of the town, borrowing from the rich traditional façades and sculptural designs of Bermuda and Antigua, Guatemala. The residences will each feature gracious outdoor terraces and spacious open floor plans that embody the communities’ spirit of indoor-outdoor living. The easterly facing four-story residence, The Camden, houses six three-bedroom residences, while the larger residence, The Whitby, will contain a total of 12 residences with a choice of six three-bedroom or six two-bedroom offerings available for purchase.

“This new phase of Alys Beach’s Town Center expansion illustrates our community’s continued dedication to the growth of our offerings to both current and prospective homeowners,” Vice President of Sales Tom Dodson says. “The Camden and Whitby condominium residences offer residents luxury living with unparalleled views of the town, the Gulf, and beyond.”

Pricing ranges from $1,205,000 to $1,425,000 for two-bedroom residences and $1,695,000 to $2,060,000 for three-bedrooms.

Located on the ground level of both buildings will be a variety of retail, food and beverage, and entertainment offerings, which will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit alysbeach.com.