On Thursday, the public will have two separate opportunities to meet the new principals at the Alberta School of Performing Arts and Northridge High School.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, TASPA Principal Amy Tilford will be at the school to hold a meet-and-greet event with parents, children and the community. Later at 7 p.m., Northridge High Principal James Tygar Evans will be at his school to have a similar event with the community.

Tilford, who formerly served as a federal programs specialist for Tuscaloosa City Schools, has worked in the school system since 2008.

"When I moved into federal programs, I missed being able to interact with students," Tilford told The Tuscaloosa News following her hiring in April. "That was a critical piece that I wanted to do: to affect change as a principal."

Before being selected as principal at TASPA, Tilford was helping serve as assistant principal at Eastwood Middle School.

Evans, who taught at Oakdale Elementary School and the former Stillman Heights Elementary School in the 1980s, has spent the majority of his career teaching in Rome, Georgia, where he spent 11 years as principal at Rome High School. Before being hired at Northridge, Evans was the director of federal programs at Trussville City Schools.

"I believe firmly that every child, regardless of their address, can learn," Evans told The Tuscaloosa News earlier this month. "It doesn’t matter who they are or where they live; I believe every child and every school has the ability to learn. That culture needs to run rampant."

