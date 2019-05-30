An injured pygmy sperm whale found beached was later euthanized by wildlife officials near the Blue Mountain Beach access Wednesday morning.

In a video posted by Discover 30A, a travel guide website, the whale was covered in what looks like a yellow towel and was brought out of the water by two men. Another man assisted by pouring water from a bucket onto the animal. The video has been viewed 20,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge Director Carol Anderson said they received a call from a member of the public about the beached mammal and dispatched their marine mammal stranding team.

While in route to the beach, Anderson said they were talking with volunteers from the South Walton Beach Ambassadors program on site giving general information on how to care for the animal until they arrived.

"They were a great assistance to us," Anderson said.

When the refuge employees arrived, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was at the scene, along with a lifeguard assisting the animal. South Walton Beach Ambassadors were assisting with crowd control, Anderson said.

The refuge called the Gulf World Marine Institute and performed an initial inspection.

Anderson said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed the mammal was a pygmy sperm whale.

Anderson said NOAA made the call to euthanize the animal on the beach.

"It was obvious to us it was not doing well and it chose to strand itself," Anderson said.

The whale was then taken to the refuge, where a necropsy was conducted at the request of NOAA to determine cause of death.

Anderson said external injuries were not visible, and they haven't received results yet on interior injuries. It could be weeks before results are in.

Pygmy sperm whales, usually found in the Atlantic Ocean, are deep water species, which makes them very rare. Anderson said marine biologists do not know much about them.

Anderson said they ask if an animal is found stranded, that people do not push them back into the water or touch the animal, but rather call the wildlife refuge.