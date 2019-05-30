Sunrise Marine, whose parent company is OneWater Marine, wants to make sure women feel more confident operating a boat. Starting June 15 experienced and certified female mechanics will be teaching women basic boating skills, in order to enable them to be more confident and get out on the water. The class will be called “Women Making Waves” Boating Classes.

“We hear time and time again, how women do not feel confident operating a boat by themselves. They tell us their partners are always the ones to operate the boat and that they wish they could learn," said Peggy King, regional marketing manager for OneWater Marine/Sunrise Marine. "Who better to teach women to boat? We are excited to welcome all the ladies to our dealership on select Saturday mornings, to teach them how easy, safe, and enjoyable boating really is."

Sunrise Marine will host Women Making Waves Boating Classes at their dealership just west of Hurlburt Field from 9-10:30 a.m. June 15. Classes will be held on a regular basis after that.

For more information, call 850-243-0414 or email receptionsmd@sunrisemarine.com.