1:17 Update: U.S. Highway 98 has been reopened after it was briefly closed today so that officials could address a gas leak.

That information was provided by the Florida Department of Transportation in a tweet at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

MIRAMAR BEACH — U.S. Highway 98 is blocked in both directions at Scenic Gulf Drive and Poinciana Boulevard due to a gas leak.

Traffic is being diverted.

The gas company has been notified.