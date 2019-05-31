Walton County has announced the launch of a new online meeting portal, iCompass’ CivicWeb, to better connect the community to the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting agendas, minutes and videos, as well as similar materials for various county boards, commissions and committees.

The county’s first livestreamed meeting was the Walton County Board of County Commission meeting on May 28.

The portal can be found on the county website, www.co.walton.fl.us, or can be accessed directly by visiting https://walton.civicweb.net.

The county’s goal is to make it easier for the public to access key information, and to improve and promote accessibility and transparency.

With the new meeting portal, visitors can:

• Use the calendar to find an upcoming or previous public meeting

• Meetings organized by type (Board of County Commissioners, Planning Commission, TDC, etc.)

• View information on all county boards, committees and councils, including members that make up each board

• Search the portal for specific meeting items

• Watch livestreamed or archived videos of meetings

• Read agendas and minutes

In addition, the meeting portal enables the county to send meeting notifications and updates to members of the public who have subscribed to the service. To subscribe to a specific board or committee, access the Subscribe section on the new portal or visit https://walton.civicweb.net/Portal/Subscribe.aspx

The county will be discontinuing its previous method of sharing information about prior meetings with this transition. During the transition, archived minutes and videos will not be available on the site.

While we have diligently prepared for the full launch of this new portal, as with any new technology implementation, there is a chance that some technical difficulties may arise. In that case, we will work with the provider to rectify any issues that may occur.

The community is encouraged to navigate the county’s meeting portal to become familiar with its features, such as agendas, minutes and search capabilities.