Forecasters continue to watch a tropical weather system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that could potentially become a cyclone this week.

The broad area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche is expected to move west and west-northwest over the next couple of days. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in that region.

The National Hurricane Center, in an 8 a.m. statement Saturday, said if the system remains over water it could develop into a tropical depression before moving ashore.

The formation chances are 40 percent over the next two days, and 50 percent over the next five days.

Today marks the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are 12, 6 and 3, respectively.

If this storm receives a name it will be Barry.