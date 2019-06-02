In the midst of a week-long bike ride from Ohio to Alabama, a group of riders will make a stop in Gadsden next week during their fundraising tour in honor of black history and the fight for civil rights.

The Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour will kick off Saturday at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, and culminate a week later at the Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery, following a path many took to escape slavery during the Underground Railroad.

Riding in the tour will be Peter Titlebaum, a professor of sport management at the University of Dayton, retired UD technology staffer Dwight Matlock and Moshe Bar-gil, a native of Israel and vice president of a leading food industry company.

Titlebaum and Bar-gil are Jewish, while Matlock is African-American. The group plans to use the tour as an interfaith, intercultural effort to highlight the collective history of African-American and Jewish collaboration during the civil rights movement.

Along the more than 600-mile trip, the men will stop to speak with a number of student and community groups to share the importance of black history and civil rights movement.

One of those stops will be Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Gadsden/Etowah County.

In a statement, the riders said they knew they wanted to stop in Gadsden after seeing a video highlighting the work of the local club and the members whose lives it had positively impacted.

The group said the bigger message they want to leave with Gadsden is that people can always choose to do the right thing. They also want to remind club members that they have what it takes to make a positive impact in their neighborhood, school, state or country, similarly to how the staff at the Boys & Girls Club is impacting their lives.

“This ride is not only symbolic for us but for the courageous pioneers who risked their lives for freedom and those who advocated preserving and teaching these legacies as part of our American States,” Titlebaum said. “Our intention is to celebrate black history beyond February.”

Titlebaum said he was aware of his own family’s history as he grew up, including the crimes perpetrated against 6 million Jews during the Holocaust. His history sparked him to explore inclusion in his teaching at the university.

“Having my students collaborate on a message that speaks to civil rights, equality and legacy shows by example the value of African-Americans and their impact on our history and everyday world,” he said. “It also reveals to the student his own capabilities to do the same and leave a positive legacy.”

Those lessons will be incorporated into the messages the group shares along their trip. Money raised during their travels will benefit both museums and help create a scholarship at the University of Dayton’s Institute of Applied Creativity and Trasnformation. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior who develops a community-building project that will have a long-term legacy on its recipients.

Quez Williams, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Gadsden/Etowah County, said he is pleased to take part in the Ride 4 Freedom Tour.

“We are certainly honored to be chosen as a stop along this amazing tour,” he said. “I truly believe that Dr. Titlebaum’s message will open the minds of our young people to spark an ongoing dialogue about social consciousness, acceptance and overall love for mankind.”

The community is invited to meet Titlebaum and his group while they are in Gadsden on Wednesday. A meet and greet will be held at 5:30 p.m. following his presentation to members of the club. The club’s Dawson Unit is located at 2000 W. Meighan Blvd.