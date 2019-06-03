Comparing apples and oranges

I read with interest Friday's letter to the editor from Delaine Syster ("Showing Compassion to Immigrants"). The author makes some valid points, but, like many other writers and politicians, also overlooks one very major fact.

Yes, it's true that the Italian, Irish, Polish and a number of other groups of immigrants in our past were subjected to reprehensible treatment. But it must be pointed out that, unlike the "southern invasion" currently underway, those earlier groups came here legally. They were willing to give up everything to become citizens the right way.

Never forget that very significant difference.

Ron Altman, Fort Walton Beach