Chipley – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road- Drivers can expect intermittent eastbound lane closures between Benning Drive and Gulf Shore Drive, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2 through Thursday, June 7. These closures are required to allow crews to continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.

State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions-

The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 as workers continue permanent repairs. Drivers will have to use alternative routes during the temporary nighttime closure.

Continuing through Labor Day, Lakeshore Drive and White Point Road will be closed to southbound traffic (towards S.R. 293 and the Mid-Bay Bridge) on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. The closures are intended to maintain safety through residential neighborhoods.

Traffic on the bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete. Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School- Construction activities continue. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6 as crews begin paving the turn lane.

S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.

S.R. 4 over Blackwater River Bridge Construction- Over the next three months, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions near the Blackwater River Bridge, 4.1 miles west of County Road (C.R.) 189N, as crews prepare the construction site.

U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Drivers are reminded that Scenic Highway 98 (C.R. 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, is closed at the U.S. 98 intersection. This closure is required to adjust the elevation of the intersection as well as install new drainage pipe. Drivers are being detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98, and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through mid-to-late June.

Walton County

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:

On the south side of U.S. 98, South Shore Drive will be intermittently reduced to a single travel lane as an “entrance only” during daytime working hours (5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Signs will be placed and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone. The lanes will be narrower, and the driving surface will be temporary until the work is complete. The work is anticipated to be complete this summer.

Poinciana Boulevard may be reduced to a single travel lane from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday June 2, through Thursday, June 6 as crews install drainage beneath Poinciana Boulevard on the south side of U.S. 98.

Crews will continue installing drainage beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Geronimo Street and C.R. 2378, from Sunday, June 2 until Friday, June 7. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 until Friday, June 14. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.

Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Relief Bridge Rehabilitation- There will be intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 for concrete pouring operations. Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as crews continue the bridge rehabilitation project. No lane closures will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

U.S. 331 Utility Work- The southbound, outside lane of U.S. 331 in DeFuniak Springs will be closed between Orange Avenue and Myrtle Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 6 as crews perform tree trimming operations.

S.R. 20 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge- Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform milling and paving operations. Motorists are reminded to obey the reduced speed limit and watch for workers and equipment in the work zone.

S.R. 20 Erosion Repairs in Choctaw Beach- Drivers will encounter intermittent, westbound lane restrictions at the following locations on S.R. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews continue erosion and drainage repairs:

East Chippewa Drive to West Satsuma Road, Monday through Friday, from Thursday, May 30 until Wednesday, June 19.

Cedar Avenue to Water Oak Street, Monday through Friday, from Monday, June 3 until Friday, June 28.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow us on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.