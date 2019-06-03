The Olson Women’s Diagnostic Center at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast now provides the latest and more accurate imaging technology tool for breast cancer screening with 3D mammography exams.

Advanced three-dimensional imaging technology is recommended for women of all ages and breast densities and can help physicians detect breast cancer earlier and with more accuracy, often decreasing the need for women to return for additional testing. Sacred Heart is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems.

“Having the latest 3D mammography imaging systems will ultimately save more lives with earlier diagnosis of breast cancer when it is most treatable,” said Art Schnitzer, director of diagnostic services at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. “Our goal is always to provide the most advanced screening technology available along with the highest quality care and safety for our patients.”

Three-dimensional imaging captures the fine details in dense breasts that may not be visible in a two-dimensional image. Nearly 50 percent of women between the ages of 40 and 74 have dense breasts, putting them at greater risk of developing breast cancer. 3D imaging allows radiologists to more effectively examine breast tissue layer by layer and pinpoint the size, shape and location of any abnormalities versus studying a flat image produced by conventional technology.

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast Radiology-Mammography was recently recognized by Professional Research Consultants (PRC), a national healthcare-marketing research firm, with a 5-Star Overall Quality of Care Award.

If you would like to schedule a mammography exam, or have questions about this important breast health procedure, visit healthcare.ascension.org or call 850-278-3980. Sacred Heart Hospital Women’s Center is located at 7400 Hwy. 98 West, Miramar Beach.