SANTA ROSA BEACH — Shine On Living and The 30A Company recently announced the official sales launch of the new line of high-quality sun care products that are friendly to fragile marine eco-systems. The products will be available for purchase as of Friday, May 24, in honor of National Sunscreen Day.

The 30A branded product line includes 30A SPF 30 Sunscreen, 30A Aftersun & Everyday Moisturizer and 30A Aloe Recovery Gel. The new line will be sold online at 30Agear.com and shineonliving.com, as well as at 30A retail store locations in Santa Rosa Beach.

Many sunscreens on the market contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, chemicals that are believed to harm the environment and destroy marine ecosystems, including coral reefs. The new 30A line features 30A SPF 30 Sunscreen, which is free from these harmful additives. Instead, the product uses non-nano, zinc oxide to protect against UVA and UVB rays. 30A Aftersun & Everyday Moisturizer and 30A Aloe Recovery Gel are also part of the new line of products developed by Shine On Living. The products are made with natural, organically grown ingredients and are sold in recyclable packaging.

“We are dedicated to providing quality skin and sun care products, made of natural ingredients that are also friendly to our environment,” said Keith Miller, co-owner/co-founder of Shine on Living, LLC. “National Sunscreen Day offers a great opportunity to educate consumers about marine eco-systems and helping to protect them just as we protect our own skin from the sun’s harmful rays. We are thrilled to announce the sales launch of these products on National Sunscreen Day.”

Both Shine On Living and 30A are based in Santa Rosa Beach. The area is famous for its nature preserves, state parks, rare coastal dune lakes, sea turtle nesting grounds, new artificial reefs and the first Underwater Museum of Art (UMA) in North America.