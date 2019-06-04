To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with The Blenders at 7 p.m. June 5 in the Events Plaza at Baytowne Wharf.

June 12: Gold & Motion

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

July 3: Luke Langford Band

July 10: Forrest Williams Band

July 17: The Shakedown

July 24: Geoff McBride

July 31: Donovan Keith

Aug. 7: Boukou Groove

Aug. 14: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Aug. 21: Rust & Gold

Aug. 28: Chris Alvarado

Art Display at the Destin Library

The Destin Library continues its support of local artists with an exhibition of watercolors and colored pencil drawings by Carol Pinnel in the library from June 3 to July 1. A resident of Niceville, Pinnel taught elementary school art and designed graphic art and painted murals for Fairfax County schools in Virginia. She has exhibited her work at the Arts and Design Society gallery in Fort Walton Beach and at Northwest Florida State College. Her work has also been featured in the ADSO calendar and has twice graced the cover of the Emerald Coast’s Life’s a Beach magazine. About her art, Pinnel says, “When we returned to the Emerald Coast after traveling around the US with the Air Force, watercolor just seemed to be the natural medium to showcase our beautiful beaches.” For more information, call 837-8572.

Concerts in the Village

Triggerproof, with a style that puts pop, rock and hip-hop through the musical blender to recreate both popular and classic radio friendly hits that appeal to everyone, performs at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15 per adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12..

• June 13: Back to Avalon, Nashville's premier Heart tribute band, gives a highly energetic, power-packed, amazing show.

• June 20: Monsters of Yacht, a Yacht Rock Tribute Band, delivers rocking recreations of songs from the 70's & 80's by artists like Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, the Doobie Brothers and others.

• June 27: The Maxx "We Were Funky" is back by popular demand with energetic choreography and Eclectic sound with classic oldies and today's pop music.

• Sept. 12: Rust & Gold, the most authentic sounding tribute band to Neil Young and Crazy Horse capturing the essence of Neil Young's vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, and electric sound.

• Sept. 19: Casey Kearney is a fresh take on the country music scene with low heart-felt ballads to upbeat crowd favorites and playful melodies.

• Sept. 26: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers enjoy making people smile and having a good time and will arrive in their movie authentic Bluesmobile.

• Oct. 3: Déjà vu delivers a wide range of music from Motown, R&B and classic rock though today's best hits with finesse and energy that leave audiences wanting more.

• Oct. 10: Forrest Williams Band will cover a variety of music, blending an acoustic guitar and harmonica as they take the stage for the concert series finale.

Theatre Thursdays

Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Gun and Knife Show

The North Florida Gun and Knife Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 and 10 a..m. to 4 p.m. June 9 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach. Admission is $9. Kids 12 and under are free.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn at the Village of Baytowne Wharf for the free film "Moana" at 8 p.m. June 9.

June 16: Sharktale

June 23: Mary Poppins Returns

June 30: Sing

July 7: Paddington 2

July 14: Monsters Inc.

July 21: Madagascar

July 28: Inside Out

Aug. 4: Beauty and the Beast

Window Art

The Arts and Design Society features the acrylic paintings of award-winning Michael Lunsford during June in their studio windows in Fort Walton Beach. Window art is available for viewing 24/7, office and gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 17 First Street, SE.

Family Moonwatching Night

Explore the wonders of the night sky from 7:30-9 p.m. June 11 at Clement Taylor Park on Calhoun Avenue. The Destin Library is joining forces with the Northwest Florida Astronomy Association and 501st Legion Parjai Squad to bring you an evening of moonlit fun. This is an all-ages family event. No registration is required. In the event of inclement weather activities will be held in the library Calhoun Room. Costumed Stormtroopers and/or other Star Wars Galactic Empire performers will be present.

Paddle on Lake Powell

Camp Helen State Park Ranger staff lead a 90-minute paddle on Lake Powell to learn about the history, natural communities and wildlife that make this Florida water so unique and important. This guided kayak tour will be enjoyable for individuals, families and groups. All levels of experience are welcome. Dates are 9-11 a.m. June 13 and 27 and July 11 and 25. Space is limited. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at least 24 hours prior to tour at 850-233-5059. Cash only fee includes watercraft rental, life jacket, paddle, and a donation to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park. Entrance fees into the Park are waived. Watercraft and gear from outside the park are not permitted. Be sure to bring sun protection and drinking water. Single kayak is $30 and tandem kayak is $40.

Sunset Dinner Cruise for Father’s Day

Dad is the guest of honor on the Solaris Father’s Day Sunset Dinner Cruise from 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 16. The price, including a three-hour cruise and meal, is $79/adult, $38/child and $20 for children under 3. Boarding begins at 4:45 p.m. at the Baytowne Marina at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required online at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will sponsor a showing of the drama/comedy "The Old Man & the Gun" at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Destin Library. The free movie is open to the public and directed toward a mature audience.

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker and his audacious escape from Sam Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

Held June 19-23 at the Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort, the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is a premier sport-fishing tournament which draws record crowds. Big fish and big money prizes have made the Classic an event you don’t want to miss. Baytowne Marina is the place to be for two days of exciting weigh-ins as anglers vie for nearly $2 million in prizes. Nightly entertainment and activities, as well as a live cooking demonstration, fireworks, and live music. Admission is free and open to the public.

Ballet at Twilight

Northwest Florida Ballet will stage its annual free community performance, Ballet at Twilight, featuring a mixed repertoire of classic and modern works,at 7:30 p.m. June 22 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin's Grand Park. This popular outdoor production will feature new and established works performed by NFB dancers and international guest artists, including four pieces that recently premiered in the company's New Moves program.

Smoke on the Coast

The Ninth Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival begins at 5 p.m. July 3 at Destin Commons with family entertainment and live music. At 5:30 p.m. BBQ aficionados can enjoy $1 samples from 18 area restaurants and BBQ groups and vote for their favorite as People's Choice winners with over $85,000 in donations benefiting local charities. Stop by for family fun activities including an Independence Day firework extravaganza.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.