Eglin Air Force Base has a prescribed burn planned in tactical training area H-3 in the Wynnhaven Beach area on Tuesday.

The burn will be approximately 25 acres on the southwest portion of the reservation west of Range Road 259 about 1/4 mile north of U.S. Highway 98. The winds are predicted out of the south with a maximum plume altitude of 500 feet predicted.

Smoke impacts should be minimal in sensitive areas but may be visible from Highway 98. Please contact Jackson Guard for additional information.