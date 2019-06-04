Destin Community Center

The following events will be held during the summer at the Destin Community Center unless noted. Pre-registration is required. Register early, as space is limited, at www.cityofdestin.com or at the Center. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.

• Kids’ Camp: Camp for ages 5-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon weekly Monday-Friday, beginning June 3. The camp will consist of games, crafts, swim days, structured playtime and snacks. Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes are required. The weekly fee is $50/resident and $65/non-resident. Supervision is available from noon-1 p.m. at an extra fee of $10/resident and $15/non-resident for the entire week. A cold lunch must be provided if staying the extra hour.

• Dance Camp w/Michael “Turboh” Burton: Ages 6-11 learn hip-hop styles from 1-2 p.m. June 3-7. Fee is $35/resident and $45/non-resident.

• Basic Auto Mechanics Camp: Open to children 16 and up, learn the basics of auto mechanics like changing a tire, checking tire pressure and fluid levels, jump starting a dead battery, and more. Class meets from 4-6 p.m. June 5. Fee is $10/resident and $15/non-resident.

• Soccer Camp: Little Feet Soccer Camp for ages 3-6 will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. June 11-13. The camp will focus on the basics of soccer. The fee is $20/non-residents and $15/residents.

• Softball and Baseball Camp: For children ages 7-10, camp will be from 9-11 a.m. June 11-13 at Threadgill Park, 711 Hickory Street. Children will learn the fundamentals like hitting, fielding, and throwing. The fee is $25/residents and $30/non-residents.

• Youth Tackle Football:• Golf Camp: Ages 7-15 learn how to drive, chip and putt from 1-3 p.m. June 11 and 1-4 p.m. June 13 at Golf Garden. Cost is $40/resident and $50/non-resident.

• Redbird Art Experience: Use a variety of recycled materials to express your creative side for ages 5 and up from 1-3 p.m. June 14 and July 26. Fee is $25/resident and $30/non-resident.

• Babysitting Camp: The courses for ages 11 through 15 will be taught by the Destin Fire Control District from 1-3 p.m. June 11, July 18 and Aug.6.. Each student will be certified in CPR and First Aid. Cost $45/resident and $50/non-resident.

• Volleyball Camp: Ages 9-14 will learn ball control, spiking, setting, and passing from 1-3 p.m. June 17 and 19. Fee is $25/resident and $35/non-resident.

• Tennis Camp: Ages 5-8 learn the basics of serving, backhand, and forehand from 1-2:30 p.m. June 18 and 20 and ages 10-15 from 2:30-4 p.m. June 18 and 20at Buck Destin Park. Fee is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

• Kids’ Night Out: Ages 5-12 will have a night full of games, movies and pizza from 6-9 p.m. June 21 and July 19. Fee is $20/resident and $30/non-resident.

• Gardening Camp: Ages 5-12 will plant vegetation both for themselves and areas around the Community Center from 1-2:30 p.m. June 23-25. Fee is $35/non-residents and $30/residents.

• Flag Football Camp: Camp for ages 6 to 13 will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 25-27 at the Destin Elementary School field. The fee is $20/residents and $25/non-residents.

• Basketball Camp: Ages 5-14 learn fundamentals of passing, dribbling, shooting and sportsmanship from 1-2:30 p.m. June 25, 26 and 27. Ages 9-14 meet from 2:30-4 p.m Wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes.

• Cheer Camp: Ages 5-9 improve coordination, enthusiasm, team spirit and self-confidence from 1-3 p.m. TBA. Fee is $20/resident and $30/non-resident.

• Cooking and Serving Camp: Youth ages 8-15 plan and prepare a luncheon from 12-3 p.m. July 9-11. Cost is $50/resident and $60/non-resident.

• Dodgeball Camp: Ages 8-14 learn official rules, techniques and strategies from 1-2:30 p.m. July 16-18. Cost is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

Camp Invention inspires K-6 students

Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, uses hands-on activities to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; build confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourage entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Camp will be held at Bluewater Elementary School the week of June 10-14.

• Innovation Force: Campers team up with the Innovation Force (NIHF Inductees as superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world's greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.

• Deep Sea Mystery: The children embark on a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils. Using lessons and advice from NIHF Inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.

• Farm Tech: Campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform their own mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased livestock.

• DIY Orbot: The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.

For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.

Destin School of the Arts

Located in Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive Bldg. A, Destin School of the Arts will hold several classes this summer. For more information or to register, email kklaus@destinumc.org or call 837-2021, ext. 236.

Pre-K Summer Music Enrichment for ages 3-6 will be held from 2:30-3 p.m. each Monday in June. Students will learn about and play instruments from the different musical instrument families.

Pre-K Performing Arts Summer Enrichment for ages 3-6 will be held from 2:30-3 p.m. each Monday in July. This high energy class will provide students with an introduction to the theatrical arts and aid in advancing their developmental milestones, social skills, reading/storytelling comprehension, and leadership skills.

DSOTA Dance Program classes begin the week of June 17. Pre-K through Primary Tap classes (children) will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and intro to Tap for Adults/teens will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

New Moves dance class is open to preschool and early elementary age boys and girls, and will give these little dancers an outlet to get movin’ and shakin'. This class also serves to develop balance, discipline, and athletic ability while building self confidence, social interaction, and increase mental focus and active listening.

"5 -6 -7 -8!" is a one week Broadway dance camp is for girls and boys grades 1-6 to learn about a wide variety of Broadway dance and vocal styles while making new friends and lasting memories.

Dance Around the World, grades 1-6, allows children to explore different cultures around the world through the art of dance.

Step On To Our Stage Performing Arts Summer Camp is a children's theatre and performing arts camp for grades 1-7.

Fine Arts Summer Camp is for 2-7 graders with a week of creativity through fun, interactive artistic experiences and instruction. Registration for camp is open through July 9, but sign up early as space is limited.

Summer Swim Lessons

Registration for summer swim lessons has opened at the Bernie Lefebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach and the Destin Aquatic Center in Destin. Lessons are available for students of all skill levels and ages at a variety of times. For more information, call the Bernie at 863-7946 or the Destin pool at 837-7946. Registration must be done in person. Lessons fill up quickly so sign up early.

Ultimate Summer Camp

Resolute Martial Arts, 4014 Commons Drive West, Unit #120, in Destin, will host the Ultimate Summer Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this summer. Organized activities will include art projects, fun field trips, karate, NERF wars, gymnastics and more. Call 797-4434 to register and visit http://www.resolutemartialarts.com/summer-camp for dates and activities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

Members are provided quality instruction, engaging activities and field-trip experiences. The summer program is open to students who have completed kindergarten. The fee is $400, with discounted rates available for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. ​A one-time, $25 registration fee will be added to all summer memberships. The Summer Youth Development Program ope​rates Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Destin Club) ​following the last day of school until the 2019/20 school year begins. Summer programming will be offered at the following Clubs: Pensacola-Englewood Club, Destin Elementary, Fort Walton Beach Youth, Fort Walton Beach Teen, Kenwood Elementary, South Walton, and DeFuniak Springs Club.

Junior Golf

The Fort Walton Beach Golf Club, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd., will host Junior Golf on Saturdays this summer beginning June 8. Junior Golf Clinics will also be held in June and July. Junior Golf introduces the game to children and covers the four elements of golf — putting, chipping, pitching and full swing — as well as rules and etiquette of the game. Application forms are available at the Golf Club or at www.thefirstteenwflorida.org. Clubs can be provided if needed. Scholarships are also available for the programs. Contact Rod Kelley at rodkelley@cox.net or 642-0241 with questions.

10-Week Program June 8—Aug. 10 • Ages 5 and 6: Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. Cost is $100 for the 10-week program. • Ages 7 and up: Saturdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Cost is $125 for the 10-week program.

Junior Golf Clinics • June 24-28 from 9 a.m.-noon for ages 7 and up. Cost is $150 for the week. • July 8-12 from 9 a.m.-noon for ages 7 and up. Cost is $150 for the week.

Heritage Museum Summer Camp

Attention all rising K-5 students. Join us June 24-28 at the Heritage Museum for summer camp. We'll be joined throughout the week by the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Marcus Hencinski from the Okaloosa Technical College’s culinary school, the Valparaiso Garden Club, Ed Crosby and his bees, and John Fay and a rocket launch. Registration forms and more details can be found at www.heritage-museum.org, and on Facebook page. Students can sign up for individual days at $17 each or $75 for the whole week. Please contact Kathryn Wene, education coordinator at 850-678-2615 or education@heritage-museum.org for more details.

ADSO’s Kids' Summer Art Camp

The Arts and Design Society offers the opportunity for children to participate in creating visual arts in its summer "Kids' Art Camp." Classes begin on Monday with clay artistry and feature a different medium each day, including drawing, painting, and other media. Each week ends with an art show and reception for the families during the second half of Friday's class.

• Session 1: Ages 6 - 8, June 17-21, 9:30 -11:30 a.m.

• Session 2: Ages 9-13, June 17-21, 1-3 p.m.

• Session 3: Ages 6-11, July 8-12, 9:30 -11:30 a.m.

• Session 4: Ages 6 - 11, July 8-12, 1-3 p.m.

The cost for each of the week-long sessions is $70 per child ($60 for the children of ADSO members). Pre-registration is required by June 14, for June sessions, and by July 5 for July sessions. Classes will be held at the ADSO Art Center, 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. For further information or to register, call 244-1271, or visit www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Rockstar Camp

Grace Notes Music & Art Program at Grace Lutheran Church will hold Rockstar camp for K-4th graders at 10 a.m. June 24-28 at 4325 Commons Dr W in Destin. Campers will enjoy a fun week of exploring music through singing, movement and instruments as well as exploring the visual arts through a variety of mediums. We will grow in our knowledge of Christ through His great gift of the arts. Register at gracedestin.org.

Nature Rocks

The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center and Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation join forces with Nature Rocks, a two week-long immersive experience including hands-on drumming classes with percussionist Zig Wajler of “Hands on with Zig,” theatre and creative writing with award-winning playwright and actress, Nancy Hasty, and hands-on nature activities featuring live animal ambassadors. A student showcase at the end of each week will feature African beats and a Lion King-style theatre performance for family and friends.

Rising second through eighth graders can register at www.eowilsoncenter.org or www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org. Two sessions are available, July 15 to 19 (1st Session) and July 22 to 26 (2nd Session).