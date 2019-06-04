The American Legion Post 296 of Destin would like to thank the participants, community leaders, and families who came out in support of fallen. The Memorial Day ceremony at the Destin cemetery was brief but beautiful. Short speeches by Commander James Dexter and Auxiliary President Corlene Ziegler were a prelude to the heartfelt keynote talk by Major James W. Galyon. His words touched every person in attendance.

Former city councilmen James Woods and Jim Foreman spoke briefly, giving us historical perspective of the cemetery and the local American Legion. Mel Ponder was also in attendance. We thank them for choosing to spend time in remembrance.

Wreath placement duties fell to Air Force retired Senior Master Sergeant Richard and wife Tilda Menard. The national anthem, "America the Beautiful," and "Amazing Grace" were sung by Laura Kate and Julianna Pace.

The Presentation of Colors and Taps by the Hurlburt Honor Guard started and ended the service. The T-6 Texan Flyover Salute by Charles DuPlantis and Destin’s Finest was so appropriate for the day. Master of Ceremonies Ted Duncan put together a program of honor and respect.

As always, Lisa Firth and her staff took care of all the details. Chairs, canopies, podium, microphone and speakers made the day complete.

These events don’t happen without a team of dedicated folks and their willingness to serve. To everyone involved and on behalf of the fallen and their families, we thank you.

American Legion Post 296

Destin