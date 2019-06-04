On Friday, June 14, at 3 p.m. Judy Marbry & Friends will be performing at the Destin Library to promote the library’s summer reading program, A Universe of Stories!

A local ventriloquist, Marbry talks, sings, and yodels with her four “friends” — Grandma Daisy, Susan, Larry Loren Longstringer, and Regina. The theme for her show this year is “Shoot for the Moon” in support of the library’s summer-time program emphasizing how important it is for children to keep reading over the summer.

This is a free event for all ages. Seating will be limited and on a first-come basis. If you have questions, please call the library at 850-837-8572.