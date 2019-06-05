CULLMAN — Two preschoolers are among four people killed in a wreck in north Alabama.

State troopers say a 2- and a 3-year-old were killed along with 41-year-old Allen Duanne Gore of Sommerville and 23-year-old Holly Marie Young in a crash that happened Monday in Cullman County.

Authorities aren't releasing the relationship between the four, who were riding in a car that collided with a logging truck on Alabama 67 near Joppa. The Cullman Times describes the victims as a family.

Troopers say a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Gore crossed the center line and collided head-on with the log truck. The truck driver was taken to a hospital.