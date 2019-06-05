SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Cultural Arts Alliance (CAA) of Walton County has been selected as a charity partner for the 2019 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day races. The CAA joins other benefiting organizations including Anchorage Children’s Home, Girls Inc., the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, and the Foye Belle Foundation.

The 30A 10K race is a 501c3 event with a mission to raise funds for local non-profits as well as promote the spirit of healthy living and thankfulness and celebrate the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The race event, now in its eighth year, has given more than $350,000 to non-profits directly impacting our community.

This year’s activities are scheduled for Nov. 28 in downtown Rosemary Beach with a 10K, 5K and 1 mile fun run. The fast and flat, out-and-back course route is designed for running enthusiasts looking for a great race to set a personal record or families that want to start a new, fun tradition on Thanksgiving Day morning. Registration is open at 30A10K.com and a sell-out is expected.

"Giving back to our local community is what makes the 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day Races such a special event for us, the race directors, and all our volunteers, participants and sponsors," said co-race director Amy Stoyles. "We have especially enjoyed partnering with the CAA because of their focus on providing arts and educational experiences for families in our area.

"The CAA works tirelessly to encourage children in the arts and expand their horizons through so many different kinds of activities and experiences," she added. "We strongly believe that the work they do transforms children's lives and touches their hearts. All you have to do is go to one of the CAA's events and watch a child's eyes light up as they dance, sing and paint. It is a pleasure to support an organization that does so much for our area."

Proceeds will support the CAA’s Art for All program. Through the grant program, teachers, students, artists and arts organizations are able to regularly apply for support through a quarterly application process. Since 2007, the Art For All program has funded more than 450 grant recipients, impacting 7,500 Walton County students annually helping the CAA to fulfill its mission to support the arts through leadership, advocacy, funding, programs and education.