MIRAMAR BEACH — Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 11 at Somerby Senior Living, located at 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

The Parkinson’s caregiver support group is led by the staff of Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Rehabilitation. The Rehabilitation Center at Sacred Heart provides treatment and hope for patients with Parkinson’s through various therapy programs such as LSVT BIG and LSVT LOUD by a certified physical therapist and speech-language pathologist.

Benefits of joining the Parkinson’s caregiver support group include an enhanced sense of community, the ability to share common experiences, gain the support of others in similar situations and the joy of giving and receiving encouragement.

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided. For more information about the Parkinson’s caregiver support group, call 850-660-6037 or the Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center at 850-278-3770.