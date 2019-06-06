PANAMA CITY BEACH — On Saturday, May 18, Back Beach Barbecue held the Second Annual Hog Bash to celebrate their two-year anniversary and raised $2,400 for South Walton Academy.

Guests were invited to enjoy two whole hog roasts, live music by local musician, Chip Lyons, cold refreshments, various giveaways and a silent auction. Hot barbecue was served straight from the carving table with barbecue-baked beans and coleslaw.

Through ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, the anniversary event raised a total of $2,400 for South Walton Academy. The private, non-profit inclusion school and pediatric therapy center in Santa Rosa Beach that includes therapies and educational tools in an effort to bridge the gap between communication and children with Autism and other learning disabilities. As the only school of its kind, their program is highly sought after and desired in the community. The money raised from the second-annual Hog Bash will help fund any future expansion of the Academy as the need for more facilities, new teachers, and supplies continues to grow.

“It speaks volumes to their giving hearts that Back Beach Barbecue would include us on a day that was meant to celebrate their hard work and success over the last two years in business,” said Calley Middlebrooks, founder of South Walton Academy. “We are honored to be the beneficiary, yet again, of their annual Hog Bash event and can’t wait to use this money for our kids to provide them with the necessary tools to succeed.”

Photo Attached by Proffitt PR of the Back Beach Barbecue team presenting a $2,400 check to South Walton Academy.