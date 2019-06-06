CRESTVIEW — A few hundred people, including World War II veterans, families of those veterans and others young and old gathered in Warriors Hall on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The June 6, 1944, assault on the French beaches of Normandy by thousands of U.S. and other allied troops marked a turning point in the war and ledto the downfall of Adolf Hitler, Germany's Nazi chancellor, and the Axis powers.

Gathered in a room made to look like a USO canteen — with 1940s-era Big Band music playing and hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks and doughnuts coming out of the kitchen — the centerpiece of the evening was the regional premiere of “Mother of Normandy,” a documentary chronicling the post-war life of Simone Renaud.

As wife of the mayor of Ste.-Mère-Église, one of the towns in the path of the D-Day invasion, Renaud welcomed young American liberators to her town. She wrote letters to more than 15,000 U.S. families of those soldiers and tended their graves.

The movie was brought to Crestview's D-Day observance by Mary Richard, a longtime resident who saw the movie at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and subsequently corresponded with its director, Doug Stebleton, and Jeff Stoffer, the author of the accompanying book, "Mother of Normandy: The Story of Simone Renaud."

"Just being such a history lover, it struck deep in my heart," Richard said as she sat at a table where the book and movie were for sale. Proceeds from the sales go to the American Legion Overseas Grave Decoration Trust Fund.

Richard's conversation with Stoffer and Stebleton would eventually dovetail with Crestview Mayor JB Whitten's efforts to establish the Mayor's Cultural Series, an initiative bringing cultural and educational events to the city.

Richard clearly was overwhelmed by the hundreds of people who showed up for Thursday's event.

"Can't you see I'm crying?" she asked happily as she surveyed the growing crowd.

Whitten was pleased with the turnout as well.

"What a great event for the very first event I host as mayor," said Whitten, who has been in office for just a couple months.

"I have a new view for Crestview," he added, "and this is part of it, to get more cultural and educational events to Crestview."

In addition to the movie, visitors saw tables filled with World War II memorabilia, including cans of rations and military vehicles. The vehicles were brought to the event through the efforts of the city's public information officer, Brian Hughes, who borrowed them from a collector near Florala, Alabama.

Also displayed on a table adorned with candles were photographs of veterans from various conflicts brought in by families and friends.

Thursday's exhibits also included a Nazi flag, which Hughes said had not created any controversy.

"No," he said, "because it is in context. It's a captured flag."

Among the World War II veterans on hand was Herman Kranzer, who served aboard a Navy patrol craft in the Philippines and the South Atlantic.

"I'm really proud to have served," Kranzer said. As far as the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Kranzer said, "I'm glad the nation is remembering, because it was a tremendous sacrifice."

Reflecting on the dwindling number of World War II veterans, Kranzer said there is one thing he wants upcoming generations to remember about the conflict.

"I guess it's the sacrifice, although we did it willingly, " he said, pointing out that people on the home front also made sacrifices for the war effort.

One of the people who supported the war effort at home was Blaine Cooper, who folded bandages for wounded troops with the Red Cross.

"I used to wonder if they'd still be folded right when they got over there," she said as she walked among the exhibits.

Cooper also carried a broader perception of the war effort during those years and in the succeeding years.

"What I remember most is how wonderful it was to know we had protection," she said.