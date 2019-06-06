PANAMA CITY BEACH — It might seem a strange location for an artist's reception, but the combination of stone and art is only natural.

"Natural Beauty," an exhibit of work by portrait artist Leila Shuffler, will open Friday at Gaia Stone Gallery in Panama City Beach. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with hors d'oeuvres provided by 850 Catering Co. and beverages by Beach Art Group.

"Leila Shuffler's paintings and drawings hold an intensity of emotion in every line," said Helen Ballance, president of Beach Art Group. "Beautifully displayed against the backdrop of natural stone, each piece a masterwork of art."

Shuffler served as general manager of the Florida Governor’s Mansion for Gov. Bob and Mary Jane Martinez and later retired from the Department of Environmental Protection as a contract manager. In 2018, she moved to Bay Point near Panama City Beach. She said a passion for the arts led her to take a leadership role with Beach Art Group, helping to grow the arts and culture in her new community.

"My entire life I was 'artsy-crafty,' but not in fine arts," Shuffler said. "About 2004 when in my late 50s, I picked up a pencil and drew a portrait of my deceased husband, my very first portrait. All the family raved and wanted a print. I then drew one of my son. Again, the family raved. Next a friend asked me to draw her granddaughter. I was onto something."

That was the beginning of her brand, "Portraits By Leila." Her specialty is pencil or oil portraits, though she also loves painting the beaches of the Panhandle.

"My portrait and painting business really took off. I received many commissions from people in many states as well as in Australia and England, painting or drawing children, families, weddings, pets, homes, beach scenes and people on the beach," Shuffler said. "I was also commissioned by the Art Curator of the Florida Governor’s Mansion to do a portrait of her daughters. I have created book covers for two books on the Cherokee that are part of the Florida Governor’s Mansion and the Smithsonian Museum of the Cherokee libraries. My original work is available through the M Gallery in Tallahassee, The Waterfront Gallery in Apalachicola and various exhibitions here in Panama City Beach with the Beach Art Group."

Prints of her work are available for purchase.

Shuffler has been a featured artist in several shows and received numerous awards, including a first prize in the Artists of Apalachicola for a pencil drawing. She write a column, "Art Beat," for the Grand Lagoon Life Magazine and is one of the Artist Pros with Beach Art Group. In 2016, she began teaching portrait drawing workshops and has had several successful ones in Valdosta and Macon, Georgia; Tallahassee; Asheville, North Carolina; and Detroit, Michigan.

"I absolutely love it," she said of teaching. "I look forward to beginning workshops in Panama City Beach. ... In addition to my art, I have a passion for travel anywhere a plane or boat can take me. I also love jet skiing, boating and all water sports. In my quieter moments, I love to read and spend time with my extended family and friends."

Gaia Stone Gallery is located at 17618 Ashley Drive, Unit C 102, Panama City Beach, and imports the world's finest pieces of stone for use in construction. However, a decision to display these works of art in true gallery style led them to fabricate stands which allow the stone slabs to stand alone like large paintings. Shortly after opening in Panama City Beach, Gaia Stone Gallery rep Rennan Goncalves met with Ballance to discuss opportunities to support the arts by hosting exhibitions and events. Since the gallery was designed to showcase the beauty of the stone, it could also be used to showcase local arts.

The "Natural Beauty' exhibition is expected to be the first of many at the venue.