The North Florida Gun and Knife Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 and 10 a..m. to 4 p.m. June 9 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds on Lewis Turner Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach. Admission is $9. Kids 12 and under are free.
