PANAMA CITY — President Donald Trump signed into law on Thrusday the long-awaited supplemental disaster aid bill for Hurricane Michael recovery, including the rebuilding of Tyndall Air Force Base.

The bill was signed nearly eight months since the Category 5 hurricane stuck the Panhandle. The legislation, passed by the House a few days ago after much political bickering, also includes billions of dollars for other recent natural disasters.

For Bay County specifically, the legislation includes around $1 billion to help rebuild Tyndall, which was severely damaged in the hurricane.

The bill provides about $2.4 billion to help communities impacted by the disasters rebuild housing, businesses and public infrastructure. Many homes and businesses in the county are still draped by blue tarps.

Also included in the legislation is about $3 billion for crop and livestock losses for all the disasters and $28.4 million for repairs to federal prison buildings and facilities.