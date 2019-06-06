UPDATE: All lanes of Emerald Coast Parkway at Vinings Way Boulevard have reopened.

Previous coverage

All lanes of Emerald Coast Parkway are blocked due to power lines down across the road.

The road closure is at the intersection of Emerald Coast Parkway and Vinings Way Boulevard, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Michele Nicholson. Reports stated the power line were hanging extremely low and sparking on the road.

Gulf Power and the fire department was notified, Nicholson said.

Traffic is being rerouted until the situation is resolved.

The Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.