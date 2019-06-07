DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — José Miguel Matul Mejia, who claimed to be from Texas, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly traveled to Walton County to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Mejia, 29, was taken into custody two weeks after he began to communicate with an undercover deputy who he believed to be a girl, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Mejia identified himself as “Alex Alex” when communicating on the Internet with the deputy, a Sheriff's Office news release said

“The defendant stated he wanted to see the undercover persona, who he believed to be 14, numerous times throughout the course of the text communications,” according to his arrest report.

“During the communication, Mejia ... sent a picture of his face. In return, he was sent a picture of a female who he believed was the minor. Instead, it was a deputy working in an undercover capacity,” the news release said. “At one point during the text exchange Mejia wrote, ‘I’m a cool guy like share my time with u.’ ”

The investigator acting as the teenager agreed to meet Mejia in DeFuniak Springs. Mejia was arrested when he arrived, the release said.

“Numerous cellular devices and several condoms were located within the vehicle,” according to the release.

Mejia was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer or electronic device to solicit and lure a child and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, the release said. He was taken to the Walton County Jail.