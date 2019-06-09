DESTIN — Destin Commons announced the opening of Yuga Sushi & Sake House on Tuesday.

After one year in business as Simply Sushi Destin, the owners are relocating the restaurant to a larger space in Destin Commons under a new name.

"We are pleased to have ... Yuga Sushi & Sake House join the growing portfolio of retail brands and eateries at Destin Commons," said Heather Ruiz, senior director of marketing and leasing for Destin Commons.

The eatery's new space has more seats and a larger kitchen, according to a press release from Destin Commons.

"We've had the pleasure of serving the best sushi on the Emerald Coast for over a year now, and we are incredibly excited to move our home to Destin Commons," Eric Evans, managing partner for the restaurant, said in the release.

Yuga represents elegance in the Japanese language, which is what they hope to bring to the shopping center.

