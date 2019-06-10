The Nathan Abbott Team sponsors Paddle for Prevention to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. The fourth annual event takes place on June 8 at the Gulf Place Beach Access, 4451 W. County Hwy. 30A, in Santa Rosa Beach.

“As natives of the area, we feel it is important to be a positive influence in the community and connect people to the healthy lifestyle our area can provide. Paddle boarding is a huge staple along the Emerald Coast and we look forward to supporting this event each year,” said Amanda Abbott of the Nathan Abbott Team.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Florida Panhandle Chapter will host the annual event, which raises funds to provide mental health and suicide prevention resources, education, and advocacy.

Abbott has been involved with the AFSP Florida Panhandle chapter and launched the event in 2016. Abbott’s real estate group, Nathan Abbott Team, has been a top event sponsor each year. This year, the company is donating a brand new bamboo paddle board by YOLO Board, a local business partnering with Paddle for Prevention.

After starting Paddle for Prevention, Abbott went on to found Gulf Therapy. The group combines paddle boarding with mental health, offering local residents free paddle board excursions each month.

Nathan Abbott Team continues to be a strong supporter of Paddle for Prevention and Gulf Therapy and encourages health and well-being through the enjoyment of our area’s natural resources. For more information about Paddle for Prevention or to donate for the cause, visit www.Afsp.org/Paddle2019.